Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DG opened at $159.55 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.53.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.96.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

