Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 294.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $159.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.53.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.