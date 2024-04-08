DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 54,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $75.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average is $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

