e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $161.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $79.62 and a one year high of $221.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Bank of America upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.58.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

