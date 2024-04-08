Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 413 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 15,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 136,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 179,658 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 58,301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,782,846. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $185.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $186.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

