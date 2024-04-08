Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.

NYSE EMR opened at $114.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $114.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average of $97.72.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

