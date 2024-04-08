ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 671 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 48,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 96,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 42,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.39.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $152.50 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.63 and a twelve month high of $155.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

