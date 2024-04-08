Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 58,301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 26,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.8 %

AMZN opened at $185.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.82 and its 200-day moving average is $153.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $186.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,782,846. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

