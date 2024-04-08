Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 3.6% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $121.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.