Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.5% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $121.37 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $481.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.