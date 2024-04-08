Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 49,972 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 26.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $826,988.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $414,392.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $76.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

