Fifth Third Bancorp Buys Shares of 5,128 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $63.21 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $335,163.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 51,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,664 shares of company stock worth $4,548,627. Insiders own 26.81% of the company's stock.

W has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

