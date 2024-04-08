Fifth Third Bancorp Has $316,000 Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.20.

Assurant stock opened at $179.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.41 and a 1-year high of $189.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

