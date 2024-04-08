Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

