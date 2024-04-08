Financial Security Advisor Inc. Purchases 283 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $11,600,970,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 18,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $153.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.39 and its 200 day moving average is $140.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.27 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

