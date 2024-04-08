First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,786 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $48.09 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

