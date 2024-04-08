FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of FirstEnergy worth $11,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 149,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.7 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

