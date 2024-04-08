FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $21,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $303.26 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.60 and a 1 year high of $309.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $33,377,747.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,023,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,300,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $33,377,747.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,023,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,300,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $811,126.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,234.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Vehicle Payments, Corporate Payments, Lodging Payments, and Other segments.

