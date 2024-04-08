Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Forza Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.4% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after buying an additional 11,181,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after buying an additional 4,870,115 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $121.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

