Forza Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Forza Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $153.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.27 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

