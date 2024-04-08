Founders Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,908,000 after purchasing an additional 104,366 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc raised its position in Alphabet by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 100,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 71,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 25,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $152.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day moving average of $138.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.63 and a 12-month high of $155.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.39.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

