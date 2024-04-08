Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 9,392 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IVV opened at $520.99 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

