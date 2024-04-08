Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock opened at $128.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 90.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $131.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 107.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.82.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

