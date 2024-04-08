Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 507.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $826,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $149.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

