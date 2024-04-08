Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Stake Cut by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,025 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.28% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GCOR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,373,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,504,000 after purchasing an additional 649,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,071,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,590,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,014,000. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 742,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 79,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares in the last quarter.

GCOR opened at $40.61 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

