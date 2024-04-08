Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.16% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $64.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.71 and a 52-week high of $65.84.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

