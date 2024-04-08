Grimes & Company Inc. Has $16.92 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Visa Stock Up 1.1 %

V stock opened at $277.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.39. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

