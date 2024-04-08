Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 9.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Leidos by 10.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.82.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $128.66 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 90.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.99 and its 200-day moving average is $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 107.04%.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

