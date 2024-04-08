Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,572 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.74.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

