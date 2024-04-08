Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Holdings Decreased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,623 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.09% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 249.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $27.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

