Heartland Bank & Trust Co Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2024

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.3% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 52,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $197.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $568.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $126.22 and a 1-year high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.36%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

