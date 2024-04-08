Heartland Bank & Trust Co Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.3% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 52,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $197.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $568.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $126.22 and a 1-year high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.36%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

