Highlander Capital Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,137,865,000 after buying an additional 576,078 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $121.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.96. The company has a market cap of $481.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

