Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,285 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,803,000 after acquiring an additional 99,183 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HOMB opened at $23.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.50 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 29.21%. Analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile



Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

