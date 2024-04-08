Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

JPM opened at $197.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.24. The company has a market cap of $568.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $126.22 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.36%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

