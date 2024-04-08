Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 568,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,059,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,222,000 after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $94.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average is $76.94. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.