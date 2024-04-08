International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 269,508 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 32,987.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,508 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Tractor Supply worth $58,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,122,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $252.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.78. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $268.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

