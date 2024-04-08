International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 437,452 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 8,113.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,452 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 7.20% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $48,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $107.22 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.80 and a one year high of $109.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.16.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

