International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 235,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,603,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of iShares S&P 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $245.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $185.37 and a 1 year high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

