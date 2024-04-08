International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 33,266.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,306 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $59,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 127.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $448.14 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.33 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.54%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.