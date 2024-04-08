International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $54.02 Million Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 191,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,020,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Capital Group Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 50,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

