International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,050,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,831,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.72% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Derbend Asset Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.71 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.