Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,869 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,149,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,877,000 after buying an additional 1,441,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,412,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,587,000 after buying an additional 172,922 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after buying an additional 2,939,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,476,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,531,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.