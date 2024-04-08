iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOR stock opened at $55.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $55.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.20.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

