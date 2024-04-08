iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.1% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $520.99 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $510.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.68. The company has a market cap of $403.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

