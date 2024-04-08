iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,351 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,335,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $520.99 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $403.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $510.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

