iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,950 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $113.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $115.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

