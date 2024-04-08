iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,630,000. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 79,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 24,986 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,905,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT opened at $50.88 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.