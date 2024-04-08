iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

