iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 284.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,713 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,051,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,554,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $183.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

