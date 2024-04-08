iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $90.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.53. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $91.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

